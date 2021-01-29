Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Light snow this evening will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 13F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Light snow this evening will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 13F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%.