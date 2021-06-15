Niagara Falls will be lit blue and gold tonight and a special fireworks display will be held at the state park at 9:15 p.m. in celebration of reaching 70 percent of New York adults receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The lightings, firework displays will be held at sites across the state beginning at 9:15 p.m., according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
"472 days ago, it was impossible to fathom that 70 percent of New York's adults would have received their first COVID vaccination by this point. What felt years away has been accomplished in less than one," Governor Cuomo said. "As we celebrate lifting restrictions and resuming our reimagined normal, we also reflect on the hard work of New York State's essential workers and we remember those we lost. New Yorkers have always been tough, but this last year has proven just how tough they are. Congratulations, New Yorkers, on all that your hard work has accomplished."
The following landmarks will be lit in blue and gold tonight, June 15, in honor of reaching this COVID milestone:
• Empire State Building
• One World Trade Center
• Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
• Kosciuszko Bridge
• The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
• State Education Building
• Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
• State Fairgrounds - Main Gate and Expo Center
• Niagara Falls
• The "Franklin D. Roosevelt" Mid-Hudson Bridge
• Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct
• Albany International Airport Gateway
• MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station
Fireworks will be held at the following sites across the state, beginning at 9:15pm tonight.
