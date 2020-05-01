Federal, county and city leaders representing Niagara Falls are calling on the Assistant Secretary for Health, Admiral Brett Giroir, who has been designated the coronavirus National Testing Czar, to coordinate testing sites in the City of Niagara Falls.
Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26), Niagara Falls Mayor Robert M. Restaino, Niagara County Legislature Minority Leader Dennis Virtuoso and County Legislators Mark Grozio, Owen Steed and Chris Robins, all of whom represent the city, joined together to appeal to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to include Niagara Falls as a priority location for the establishment of retail self-swab testing locations.
In a letter to Giroir, Higgins writes, “We are several months into this crisis and yet our ability to perform enough COVID-19 tests to identify the sick and stop the spread of this virus is woefully inadequate. In Niagara County, the City of Niagara Falls accounts for one-quarter of all COVID-19 cases in the county, but there is currently not a single continuous testing site up and running in the City.”
Restaino pointed out certain population sectors within the city are more vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus, adding: “As the largest urban center in Niagara County, Niagara Falls has a population which includes elderly, minority and those living in poverty – all of the sectors most impacted by the virus. Since late March I have stressed the need for a continuous diagnostic testing site as the only method to measure the impact of COVID-19 on Niagara Falls, if the city of Los Angeles, California, can do it, why can’t Niagara Falls get the assistance for continuous testing as well. I am encouraged by the vocal support Niagara Falls has received from our Congressman on this very important issue”.
“Our city is critical to the reopening of the Niagara Region, the safety of the city and its residents is essential to restarting our economy,” added Virtuoso.
HHS has awarded $73.2 million to establish walk-up, self-swab testing at retail locations like Rite Aid and Walgreens across the country. Rite Aid currently operates 25 drive-thru self-swab testing sites including at New York stores in Albany, Utica and Valley College. Also working with the federal government Walgreens announced this week plans to ramp up testing across the nation.
The city of Niagara Falls continues to be the epicenter of COVID-19 cases in Niagara County. Lawmakers said with vulnerable population groups and urban density not found elsewhere in the county, it is remarkable that no continuous diagnostic testing site exists in Niagara Falls.
