Concrete barriers block all the entrances to the Seneca Niagara Casino and Resort.
City cops are asking residents to report minor crimes using the police department website.
And Falls firefighters, if they respond to a call of a possible coronavirus case, are asking potential patients to meet them at the front door of their home and putting face masks on them.
This is the ever-changing and evolving landscape of the Falls as city and county officials, first responders, law enforcement and others try to determine how to deal with a fast-moving pandemic that is sweeping the U.S.
"We're doing the same thing everybody else is," Falls Police Superintendent Thomas Licata said. "We're trying to limit our contact with people and make sure our officers have as much protection as we can provide."
Licata said 911 dispatchers and officers are encouraging residents whose concerns do not involve imminent danger to use the CopLogic program.
"For minor stuff were asking them to use CopLogic," Licata said. "We're also taking reports over the phone that we can follow-up on at a later time."
Among the crimes that Licata said should still see a police response are robberies or burglaries or any crime of violence.
"We've had some people try to report burglaries and we need to send a officer for that," the police superintendent said, "Because in those cases were concerned about evidence and its collection."
Licata said among the concerns for police is the possibility that young, healthy officers could carry the coronavirus and potentially transmit to high-risk senior citizens. The police superintendent said officers have been outfitted with googles, given face masks and are carrying hand sanitizer.
Police patrol cars are also being completely sanitized at every shift change.
"We're trying to keep the people and the police safe," Licata said.
Both Licata and Falls Fire Chief Joe Pedulla said they are participating in daily conference calls with other law enforcement agencies and first responders around Niagara County.
Like Licata, acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said his office will look to minimize contact between deputies and the public by making a decision "to process low-priority calls for service via telephone."
"In an effort to adhere to the social distancing recommendations (made by public health officials), this will allow our deputies to still take your complaint but not have to make face to face contact," Filicetti said. "We still encourage the public to contact our Communications Center to report incidents, we will just be evaluating the need for a deputy to respond."
Filicetti said the response to emergency calls will remain unaffected.
For first responders, like Falls firefighters, there is the concern about answering calls for medical assistance. Pedulla said his department has issued new protocols in response to the coronavirus.
"Since the introduction of this virus, we're screening and qualifying our calls against the national standards for coronavirus," the fire chief said. "If it's a suspected case (of COVID-19), then we're asking the person to meet us at their front door and we're taking them outside and placing a face mask on them."
Pedulla said firefighters are responding to calls in full turnout gear, with face masks and eye protection.
The fire chief urged people who think they may be exhibiting the symptoms of coronavirus to contact their doctor before anyone else.
"I'm happy to see the public is taking this seriously," Pedulla said, "If we follow the recommendations (of public health officials) we can minimize the impact as much as we can. If we don't (follow the recommendations), it will be bad. The thing we're really stressing is distance, keep your distance."
