Over the weekend, Niagara County has confirmed an additional 27 cases of COVID-19, according to the county's heat map.
Niagara Falls still leads with the most cases with a reported 33 cases of Monday. Wheatfield follows with a total of 26 cases.
The cases are as follows:
- City of Lockport has 12
- Town of Porter has 5
- Youngstown has 1
- Town of Somerset has one
-Town of Newfane has 4
- Town of Hartland has one
-Town of Royalton has one
- Town of Lockport has 13
- Town of Cambria has 4
- Town of Pendleton has 5
- North Tonawanda has 15
-Town of Niagara has 2
- Town of Lewiston has 6
- Village of Lewiston has 1.
Data from New York state, last updated on Saturday, showed that of the 529 tested there were 116 cases positive, meaning 21.9 percent tested positive.
