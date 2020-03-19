Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Becoming windy with rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly overnight. Low 46F. S winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Becoming windy with rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly overnight. Low 46F. S winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.