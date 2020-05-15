Niagara County officials reported four more COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of county-reported cases to 50.
The Niagara County Department of Health reported the following deaths:
• An 86-year-old male with underlying health conditions
• An 89-year-old female with underlying health conditions
• A 90-year-old female with underlying health conditions
• A 95-year-old female with underlying health conditions
Officials also reported 30 new positive coronavirus cases, raising the total number of county cases to 796.
There are currently 299 active cases (279 isolating at home, 20 in hospital) with 447 recovered.
Quarantines, unlike isolations, are for people who are well and not showing symptoms, but may have been exposed to the virus. Right now, 183 people are in quarantine and 645 have completed quarantine.
