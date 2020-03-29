Health officials have announced 10 more cases of COVID-19 in Niagara County.
In a brief statement on Sunday, officials said there are now 38 positive coronavirus cases in the county.
“Our public health nurses have been working with these individuals all weekend,” Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton said in a release. The heat map that shows test results by municipality with be updated with these new cases on Monday.”
No other information was released on Sunday.
On Friday, the number of quarantines was 55 with 54 people having completed their quarantines, according to county officials. Another 25 individuals remained in isolation, with three having recovered from the virus.
