The Niagara County Department of Health will be offering free COVID-19 vaccine for everyone 6 months of age and older at all upcoming clinics.
Following the FDA’s authorization and New York State Department of Health, announcement, children 6 months through 5 years old should receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Children ages 6 months to 4 years old may receive the Pfizer vaccine and children ages 6 months to 5 years old may receive the Moderna vaccine.
"Vaccinations are the most effective way to protect against severe disease, hospitalizations, or developing long-term COVID-19 complications from COVID-19," Niagara County Department of Health Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton said. "The availability of vaccine for children under 5 years old provides us another opportunity to safeguard the health of our children and our communities. I urge parents and caregivers to discuss COVID-19 vaccination with their child’s pediatrician or medical provider.”
NCDOH will continue to work with local medical providers to redistribute vaccine and coordinate vaccination clinics at pediatric and family medicine practices. For families who are unable to receive vaccination through their medical home, both Pfizer and Moderna will be available at all of our upcoming vaccination clinics.
The county health department will be conducting vaccination clinics throughout the summer at family-friendly events and locations.
“Our public health nurses have training and experience vaccinating young children,” added Stapleton, “and we hope these clinics will be a positive experience for all.” Any individual receiving a vaccination will be eligible for a free ice cream cone at certain locations. For more details and all registration links please visit: https://www.niagaracounty.com/health/Vaccine.
COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Schedule:
• June 29 — 1 to 5 p.m. Doris Jones Community Center, Niagara Falls
• June 30 — 3 to 7 p.m. Uncle G’s Ice Cream, Pendleton
• July 6 — 3 to 7 p.m. Jamie’s Ice Cream, North Tonawanda
• July 12 — 3 to 7 p.m. Porky’s Hotdogs, Niagara Falls
• July 23 — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artpark, Lewiston
• July 29 — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Krull Park, Olcott
• Aug. 3 – Aug. 7 — Niagara County Fair, Lockport
• Aug. 19 – Aug. 20 — Pendleton Home Days, Pendleton
