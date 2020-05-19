Niagara County Department of Health officials announced two more COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday.
The latest deaths:
• 78-year-old male with underlying health conditions.
• A 95-year-old female with underlying health conditions.
As of Tuesday, 52 county residents have died from COVID-19.
In addition, officials said there were 52 new positive coronavirus cases in the county, raising the number to 896 total cases.
There are currently 318 active cases in Niagara County with 526 recoveries.
