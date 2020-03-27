Officials: County's first positive case had no community contact

Chairman of the Niagara County Legislature Becky Wydysh, Director of Public Health Daniel Stapleton, Emergency Services Director Jonathan Schultz and superintendents from Niagara County school districts will hold a press conference today, Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m. at the Warren J. Rathke Public Safety Training Facility (PSTF), 5574 Niagara Street Ext. in Lockport. The purpose is to provide the latest update on Niagara County's response to coronavirus. 

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Niagara County rose 9 on Friday to a total of 28 cases, with Somerset recording its first case, according to the Niagara County Health Department's Heat Map.

With the increase on Friday, there is now two cases in the City of Lockport, one in the Town of Somerset, one in the Town of Newfane, five in the Town of Lockport, two in the Town of Pendleton, five in the city of North Tonawanda, six in the Town of Wheatfield, two in the Town of Lewiston and four in the City of Niagara Falls.

According to County Public Information Officer Kevin Schuler, the number of quarantines on Friday was 55 and 54 have completed their quarantines. 25 are in isolation, with three having recovered from the virus.

