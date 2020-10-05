Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will conduct community testing for COVID-19 at four additional sites beginning this week. The testing is supported by CDBG funds allocated for by the City of Niagara Falls. There will be no charge for city residents.
Testing will take place:
• Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Beloved Community, 1710 Calumet Ave.
• Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. John de LaSalle Church, 8447 Buffalo Ave.
• Oct 13 from 3 to 6 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 1055 North Military Road
• Oct 16 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Niagara’s Choice Federal Credit Union, 3619 Packard Road
People being tested will be required to provide a saliva sample. To ensure a valid sample eating, drinking, smoking – including vaping – and brushing one’s teeth are prohibited for at least 30 minutes prior to testing.
While not required pre-registration is recommended. To register or for information, call 278-4496.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.