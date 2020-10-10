Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has updated its COVID-19 community testing calendar for October. The testing is supported by CDBG funds allocated by the City of Niagara Falls. There will be no charge for city residents.
Testing will take place:
• Monday from 1 to 4 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 1055 North Military Road
• Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Niagara’s Choice Federal Credit Union, 3619 Packard Road
• Oct. 24 from 12:30 to 5 p.m., Bethany Baptist Church, 2002 Forest Ave.
Those being tested will be required to provide a saliva sample. To ensure a valid sample eating, drinking, smoking, vaping and brushing one’s teeth are prohibited for at least 30 minutes prior to testing.
While not required pre-registration is recommended. To register or for information, call 278-4496.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.