ALBANY — New York state will lower COVID-19 vaccine eligibility from 65 to 60 later this week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.
Cuomo said that anyone who qualifies for a vaccine will be able to be vaccinated starting Wednesday.
In addition to people who qualify for vaccinations because of their age, vaccinations in New York are open to people with certain health conditions and to certain essential workers including teachers, health care providers and police officers.
Cuomo said New York will allow additional essential workers to receive the vaccine starting March 17. Newly eligible workers include public and not-for-profit employees who interact with the public. Public works employees, child service caseworkers, sanitation workers and building service workers are among the newly eligible workers, according to the administration.
"These are the people who are the everyday heroes,” Cuomo said during a visit Tuesday to a vaccination site in Syracuse, New York.
And the Democratic governor said he's lifting most restrictions on where New Yorkers can get vaccinated. Starting March 17, nearly all vaccination sites can vaccinate eligible New Yorkers.
Pharmacies, however, can still only vaccinate teachers and can start vaccinating those over 60 years old later this week.
About 18% of New Yorkers have at least one dose of a vaccine, in line with the national average, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a lower percentage than New England and New Jersey.
