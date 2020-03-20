ALBANY — More than 800 New Yorkers are now hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus infection.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo pegged the number of people who have tested positive at 4,152 Thursday morning. But statistics released by New York City officials later in the day indicated that the statewide total now exceeds 5,200.
The number of people being admitted to hospitals is spiraling higher as testing capabilities expand, resulting in a surge of people finding out they have the virus and either have to be quarantined or placed in the care of doctors and nurses around the clock.
Since New York recorded its first two COVID-19 deaths last week, an additional 27 people have succumbed as a result of the contagion, officials said.
New York City alone has recorded 3,615 infections, reflecting an increase of more than 1,000 positive test results in one day, with Mayor Bill de Blasio calling the trajectory of the virus "staggering."
Just Wednesday afternoon, the total number of people listed as having the infection was only 2,382.
Before New York City updated its tally, state officials said 19 percent of those who have acquired the virus were being hospitalized.
With 28 private labs now allowed to test swabs collected from patients, Cuomo said many people with symptoms are seeking testing and getting it.
As recently as last week, only 200 people per day could be tested. On Wednesday night, though, 7,584 New Yorkers were tested, the governor said. To date, more than 20,000 people across the state have been tested, most of them in recent days.
Among those testing positive were two employees of the New York State Police, one based in Albany, and the second from Long Island, officials said. In all, 19 State Police employees are in quarantine after they may have been exposed to the virus, including 12 troopers and seven civilians.
A building concern is a shortage of ventilators in the medical industry supply chain, Cuomo said.
The governor said he is requesting that the Trump administration direct manufacturers to speed up the production of ventilators.
He called the devices "a piece of equipment that up until now was relatively inconsequential, but when you have respiratory illnesses and then there is volume of respiratory illnesses all of a sudden the number of ventilators becomes critical."
"Every state is shopping for ventilators," he said. "We literally have people in China shopping for ventilators... So this is a major problem. It's an issue that the federal government can actually play a very constructive role. It's something called the Federal Defense Procurement Act where the federal government can basically order companies to produce certain materials."
The Army Corps of Engineer has begun working with state officials with the goal of increasing the 53,000 hospital beds that now exist in the state. Cuomo said there is an aggressive underway to pave the way for hospitals to add more beds to their current capacity.
Cuomo objected to the notion that a quarantine or shelter-in-place order is needed to curb the spread of the virus.
“I am not going to imprison anyone in the state of New York,” the governor said on CNN. “I am not going to do martial law in the state of New York."
New York has the highest number of people infected by the virus in the nation.
At the statehouse, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie reported a third state lawmaker has tested positive for COVID-19.
Assemblywoman Kimberly Jean-Pierre, D-Suffolk County, is in self-quarantine after being present for the legislative session Wednesday, before she became aware she was ill, Heastie said.
"Yesterday, during session, we took extraordinary steps to keep everyone safe, and followed CDC guidelines," Heastie said in a statement. "Based on the protocols we put in place, we believe she did not come into close contact with anyone including her staff in Albany. I have ordered a deep cleaning of her offices in addition to the regular cleaning of the Assembly chamber and any other areas she may have visited in order to ensure the safety of everyone."
The other two lawmakers stricken by virus, Assemblywoman Helene Weinstein and Charles Barron, both New York City Democrats, are recovering from the infection, according to Heastie.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
