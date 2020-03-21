WASHINGTON D.C. — The Trump administration has approved a request from New York state for a Major Disaster Declaration (MDD).
U.S. Senators Charles Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand made the announcement late Friday afternoon, after President Donald Trump approved the request. The designation will provide the state with further federal funding, in addition to the over $6 billion allocated to New York in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
Schumer and Gillibrand had argued that the MDD was necessary in what has become the epicenter of the coronavirus pamdemic in the U.S. Since New York declared a state of emergency, hundreds of new confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported.
The disaster declaration will allow New York to access funding from the federal Disaster Relief Fund. It will also ensure that the Federal Emergency Agency (FEMA) has authority to address the outbreak in New York.
“With more and more cases confirmed in New York each day, it’s imperative that the federal government does everything within its power to support New York in the state effort to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus,” Schumer said. “We’re at a vital point in the battle against the disease, and we need to do everything in our power to stop it, right here, right now. There is no compromise when it comes to the health and lives of New Yorkers, and I’m glad the administration recognized that and approved the nation’s first Major Disaster Declaration in response to the coronavirus, right here in New York.”
Schumer and Gillibrand said the declaration allows FEMA to provide New York with both public and individual assistance at a 75 percent federal to 25 percent state cost share for eligible expenses and activities related to coronavirus efforts. Additionally, New York will be able to access full $42.6 billion within the relief fund.
“Approving the Major Disaster Declaration was an essential step in our fight against coronavirus,” Gillibrand said. “All federal resources available must be used to help New York respond to the coronavirus outbreak. I’m glad the administration is taking the health and safety of New Yorkers seriously by releasing additional funding to help our state respond.”
The announcement comes after over 7,000 cases were confirmed in New York on Friday. The entire state has now been placed on a lockdown.
