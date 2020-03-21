New York state is ramping up its efforts to obtain masks, gowns and other necessary supplies for medical professionals while also exploring options for temporary hospital sites in the New York City area as it continues to deal with the spread of COVID-19.
During his annual press briefing in Albany on Saturday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state expects to be able to distribute roughly two million N95 masks to health care facilities in New York City and on Long Island by today. He said the state continues to work with private companies who will be able to increase the production of masks and other medical supplies. He said the state itself may begin manufacturing masks while describing increasing the supply chain as the "most critical" activity in the state's response at this moment.
Of the two million available N95 masks, Cuomo said one million will be sent to the New York City, with another 500,000 heading to Long Island.
With 3,000 new cases being confirmed in New York, bringing the total to 10,356, including 6,211 in New York City, Cuomo said the two million masks represent a "significant contribution" but not enough to get the state through the crisis.
Cuomo said the state is also continuing to secure as many additional ventilators as possible and now expects to be able to acquire at least 6,000 more.
The state has not been successful in finding another item of need - medical gowns. Cuomo said the search continues in a market that is now flooded with states and countries who are seeking similar pieces of medical gear.
"We are literally scouring the globe looking for medical supplies," Cuomo said.
The state is also looking to establish our field hospitals in the New York City area that would have the capacity for 250 beds each, for a total of about 1,000 additional beds. He said options include the Javits Center as possibly three downstate universities. Site reviews are being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Cuomo said the goal is to increase hospital capacity from 50,000 beds up to 75,000 beds.
At the same time, Cuomo said the state has already called for an end to all elective surgeries at health care facilities across New York while putting out a call to find more medical staff.
Cuomo said the state is also moving forward with immediate trials on new drug therapy options, including those involving the malaria treatment medication Hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic Zithromax, two drugs President Donald Trump previously suggested may prove successful in treating patients. He said both the public- and private-sector in New York are continuing to work on anti-body therapy and a possible vaccine.
"We are working on every level," Cuomo said. "Every pistol is firing. Everything that can be done is being done."
New York is having success in terms of increased testing, Cuomo said. He noted that New York, which currently has the highest number of confirmed cases in the country, has now completed 45,000 tests compared to Washington and California, which have done about 23,000 tests each.
"The more tests you take, the more positives you find," Cuomo said. "I give this caution because I think people misinterpret the number of new cases. They take the number of new cases as if it is reflective of the number of new cases, the spread. it is not."
The one area where Cuomo acknowledged that there's not much more the state can do relates to rules restricting business operations and encouraging social distancing.
On Friday, Cuomo ordered all workers in "non-essential" businesses across the state to stay home. The executive order goes into effect Sunday evening.
"You can't go below zero," Cuomo said.
He again encouraged all New Yorkers to continue to follow social distancing guidelines being advocated by officials at all levels of government, noting that people "should be behaving."
"We're trying to reduce the spread to over a period of months," he said.
On Friday, President Donald Trump authorized a federal disaster declaration for New York, which will allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency to step in and assist financially. Cuomo said the move will allow the federal government to pick up 75 percent of the state's costs for battling the pandemic. Cuomo said the declaration allows the federal government to waive the remaining 25 percent and he intends to ask federal officials to do so.
"If there's any situation where FEMA should waive the 25 percent, this is the situation," he said.
Cuomo also discussed what he described as a "technical issue" with a federal aid package that would offer assistance with the acquisition of medical supplies. As the bill is written, Cuomo said New York state would not qualify for any portion of the $6 billion in available funds. He did not elaborate on the nature of the problem with the bill.
"We need the federal government to fix that bill otherwise New York state gets nothing," Cuomo said.
