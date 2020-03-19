National Grid announced suspension of non-essential employee contact with customers late Wednesday.
In an emailed statement, the company said these activities are "temporarily paused" during the COVID-19 outbreak: Payment collection, service disconnection over non-payment of bills, planned service interruptions, energy efficiency services requiring home or business visits, and non-essential electric and gas related services such as manual meter reads, oil-to-gas conversions, gas service upgrades and meter changes.
With the pause, some customers may receive estimated bills, the statement said.
Earlier Wednesday, National Grid announced it will allocate $500,000 to assist customers "affected by the health impacts, financial hardships and disruption" caused by the coronavirus pandemic. A portion of the fund will be used for direct support of customers with financial need. The rest will be shared with community-based organizations and funds including United Way chapters in New York, Rhode Island and central Massachusetts.
"We are committed to helping our customers through the difficult times and unchartered challenges associated with this pandemic," Badar Khan, National Grid’s interim president, said in a statement. “We recognize this is an unprecedented and rapidly changing situation. We want to do our part to look out for our customers and protect the communities where we live and serve.”
Additional information on National Grid’s pandemic preparedness and a customer Q&A can be found at ngrid.com/covid-19.
