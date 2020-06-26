Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has announced additional drive-thru/walk up COVID-19 community testing dates. The expanded schedule includes dates at Memorial’s downtown campus, the Summit Healthplex, Niagara University and local schools and churches.
The dates are:
• Wednesday — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Beloved Community, 1710 Calumet Ave.
• July 5 — 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., True Bethel Baptist Church, 1112 South Ave.
• July 10 — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Niagara Street Elementary School
• July 12 — 10 a.m. to noon, Word of Life Ministries, 1941 Hyde Park Blvd.
Ongoing regular test days are:
• Daily: 8 a.m. to noon, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
• Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays: 1 to 5 p.m., Summit Healthplex.
• Tuesdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Niagara University.
• Tuesdays: 1 to 6 p.m., Summit Healthplex.
Although on-site registration will be available advance registration is encouraged. A prescription for the testing will be provided by the medical center upon request. For information or to schedule a test appointment, call 278-4496.
