NFMMC sig Memorial

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center on 10th Street.

 Joed Viera

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has announced additional drive-thru/walk up COVID-19 community testing dates. The expanded schedule includes dates at Memorial’s downtown campus, the Summit Healthplex, Niagara University and local schools and churches.

The dates are:

Wednesday — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Beloved Community, 1710 Calumet Ave.

July 5 — 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., True Bethel Baptist Church, 1112 South Ave.

July 10 — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Niagara Street Elementary School

July 12 — 10 a.m. to noon, Word of Life Ministries, 1941 Hyde Park Blvd.

Ongoing regular test days are:

• Daily: 8 a.m. to noon, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

• Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays: 1 to 5 p.m., Summit Healthplex.

• Tuesdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Niagara University.

• Tuesdays: 1 to 6 p.m., Summit Healthplex.

Although on-site registration will be available advance registration is encouraged. A prescription for the testing will be provided by the medical center upon request. For information or to schedule a test appointment, call 278-4496.

Tags

Recommended for you