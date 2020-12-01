Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will hold a COVID-19 testing event from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday at the John Duke Senior Center, 1201 Hyde Park Blvd.
Persons wanting to be tested must have a prescription from their primary care provider. Prescriptions are issued only to people who have been in contact with a COVID-infected person or who have COVID symptoms.
As free testing will not be available persons to be tested should bring their insurance card along with their prescription. Please note that persons who have BlueCross BlueShield coverage are not eligible for this event as they are required to be tested at a Quest location.
For information or to request an appointment call 278-4496.
