Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler all announced on Wednesday they would be closing down factories across the county to quell the spread of the coronavirus.
The move will include shutting down the GM Accessory Plants in Tonawanda and Lockport.
According to a release from the company, the operations in North America are being shut down due to market conditions and to deep clean facilities, with the suspension lasting until at least March 30. Production status will be re-evaluated week-to-week after that.
David Barnas, a GM spokesperson, confirmed that employees will be compensated during the closings and that UAW leadership and GM executives are working on specific details.
"GM and the UAW have always put the health and safety of the people entering GM plants first, and we have agreed to a systematic, orderly suspension of production to aid in fighting COVID-19/coronavirus,” said GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra. “We have been taking extraordinary precautions around the world to keep our plant environments safe and recent developments in North America make it clear this is the right thing to do now.”
UAW President Rory Gamble said the move is intended to protect the health and safety of union workers, their families and their communities during the pandemic.
“This will give us time to review best practices and to prevent the spread of this disease," he said. "We appreciate General Motors' actions today and will continue to work with them on health and safety plans to be implemented when we resume production.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
