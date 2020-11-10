A Lewiston restaurant has temporarily shut its doors after being notified that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
Syros Family Restaurant on Cayuga Street in Lewiston made the announcement on its Facebook page on Monday night.
Owners say the employee last worked on Friday at the business.
“It has been confirmed that the employee did not contract the virus at work,” the post stated.
Owners said they are working with the Niagara County Health Department and after evaluating the situation, it was decided to close the restaurant until “all necessary sanitation/testing protocols and requirements are met.”
