The Lewiston-Porter Central District is providing all students with meals at Lew-Port High School beginning Wednesday.
The grab and go bags will consist of two meals (breakfast and lunch), as long as we have the resources to provide for both meals. They will be available at the main entrance under the following time guidelines:
• Last name — A to M from 9 to 10 a.m.
• Last name — N to Z from 10 to 11 a.m.
Families are asked to present identification at pick up.
Families who do not have a way to pick up meals should email pgrupka@lew-port.com to make other arrangements
Families should notify individuals at pick-up locations if their child has a food allergy, as grab and go lunches will be made to meet these medical restrictions.
