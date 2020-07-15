The 63rd annual Niagara County Peach Festival is the latest high-profile event to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kiwanis Club of Lewiston announced Wednesday.
“The Kiwanis Club of Lewiston is saddened to announce we will not be able to hold the Peach Festival this year,” said Peach Festival Chairman Dean Beltrano. “After discussions with our vendors, the cancellation by our ride vendor, Amusement Rides of America and for the safety of our members, volunteers and the community at large, the Board of Directors decided it would be in the best interest to cancel the festival this year and come back stronger in 2021.
“We thank the community for their continued support and look forward to seeing you all at Lewiston's Academy Park September 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th in 2021.”
The 2020 Niagara County Peach Festival was scheduled Sept. 10 thru the 13 at Academy Park on Center Street in Lewiston. The annual festival draws an estimated crowd of 35,000 people expected over the four-days.
The Niagara County Peach Festival has been held by the Lewiston Kiwanis since 1958, having raised well over a million dollars in goods and donations for area charities and organizations from festival proceeds.
Information and dates for the 2021 Niagara County Peach Festival can be found at www.lewistonpeachfestival.org.
