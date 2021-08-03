REXFORD — A children's camp in central New York is the latest in the state to report an outbreak of the coronavirus, with 13 children and two staff members testing positive.
Camp Edison hosts campers aged 4 to 10 and is cooperating with the county's contact tracing protocols, the Times Union reported on Sunday.
The county is conducting interviews and issuing isolation or quarantine orders as needed, Saratoga County spokesperson Christine Rush said.
Other camps including Camp Pontiac in Copake and the Jewish Community Center day camp in Niskayuna have also reported outbreaks. Camp Pontiac required its campers to get a negative test before coming and tested campers again before arrival, the newspaper reported.
It's not clear what, if any, steps Camp Edison took to mitigate an outbreak. It has not posted about the outbreak on its website or social media and did not respond to a request for comment from the newspaper. The camp is located at the private Edison Club and offers golf, tennis, swimming as well as other activities.
An average of more than 2,400 people per day tested positive for COVID-19 across New York state last week, up from around 300 new cases per day in late June.
