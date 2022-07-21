New COVID-19 cases creeped up over 200 this past week, according to the Niagara County Health Department.
From July 13 through Wednesday, the county saw 217 new cases of Covid. It’s nearly 50 cases higher than the 168 new cases reported the previous week.
The county also saw an additional Covid-related death this past week. Since March 2020, 598 county residents have died due to Covid.
The percentage of available hospital beds stayed steady last week. Eastern Niagara Hospital was at 48%, down from 53% the week before. Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center stayed steady at 40% and Mount St. Mary’s Hospital reported 26% of beds available, down from 33% the week before.
