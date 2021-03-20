Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) is continuing to push for a full reopening of the border between the U.S. and Canada by July and encouraging a partial reopening, including additional exemptions to allow families to reunite, much sooner.
March 21 marks the one-year anniversary of the northern border closing to non-essential travel.
Higgins, who serves as co-chair of the Northern Border Caucus, said, “A great deal of positive developments have occurred over the last several months. The U.S. and Canada are collaborating in a meaningful way again. Vaccine manufacturing and distribution in the US is way ahead of schedule making it possible to help Canada without compromising distribution in the US. Now is the time to move aggressively in a bilateral way on a plan to reopen the border. It can be done with appropriate safety measures. Let’s get the border open.”
In February, Congressman Higgins wrote to President Biden challenging the Administration to reach a partial reopening of the Northern Border by Memorial day and a full reopening by July. There are new indications this week that the White House is working toward the goal of beginning to lift some travel restrictions in May.
The US has successfully expedited its distribution of the COVID vaccine. President Biden announced the US will have enough supply to vaccinate every adult by the end of May. The President also has a goal of getting the nation closer to normal by July 4.
As of Friday, Canada has administered over 3.6 million doses of the COVID vaccine with over 8% of the nation’s population receiving at least one dose while the U.S. has reached 116 million doses administered with close to 23% of the total population receiving at least one dose and 65% of adults ages 65 and up vaccinated.
This week the White House indicated plans are underway to transfer 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Canada from the U.S. The vaccine, which is still undergoing clinical trial in the U.S., has already been approved for distribution in Canada.
Canada currently allows for exemptions for immediate and extended family of Canadian citizens to cross the border if they agree to follow a quarantine protocol. Higgins believes the US can and should implement reciprocal exemptions on the U.S. side of the border.
On Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security announced the border would continue to be closed to non-essential travel through April 21. Higgins, whose district borders Southern Ontario and includes the Cities of Buffalo and Niagara Falls, hopes this is the last blanket shutdown issued.
