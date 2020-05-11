ALBANY — With New York moving forward with the reopening of hundreds of businesses, some lawmakers say it's time to restore the Legislature's role as a co-equal branch of government by pulling the plug on the emergency powers ceded to Gov. Andrew Cuomo eight weeks ago.
The steady decline in new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, they argue, suggest it is time to end the marginalization of lawmakers that resulted when Cuomo took on expanded authority to manage the public health crisis as only he has determined.
Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay noted he was one of those who voted to give the extraordinary powers to Cuomo, but said the fact the crisis is abating suggests it is time to let lawmakers return from the sidelines.
Lawmakers put Cuomo in the driver's seat after infections, first hitting the state in the metropolitan New York City region, began to climb steadily in March. Cuomo said Monday, "We're now on the other side of the mountain," with statewide data pointing to a decline in new infections.
But the governor's team isn't buying the argument that there has been enough progress to warrant an end to the emergency powers awarded to Cuomo.
Cuomo spokeswoman Rich Azzopardi said the powers should continue until "the pandemic passes."
"Make no mistake, we're currently ahead of this virus, but this isn't over," he said. "We must be smart and cannot submit to a false sense of security."
Cuomo's favorability rating has jumped markedly during the pandemic, with New York leading the nation in infections and deaths attributed to COVID-19. The governor has been a dominating presence at daily press briefings that have been web-streamed and televised live.
Barclay conceded it would be "Herculean task" to get the Democratic leaders of the Assembly and Senate, Speaker Carl Heastie and Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins, respectively, to agree to bring lawmakers back into session to revisit the issue of the governor's emergency powers. The Democrats enjoy lopsided majority control over both chambers of the Legislature.
But he and other Republicans say many Democrats are uneasy the governor has signaled he may make deep cuts in education and health care spending if New York does not succeed in getting a massive infusion of federal assistance to help the state cope with the $13.3 billion deficit it now faces.
Assembly Deputy Minority Leader Stephen Hawley, R-Batavia, said the issues looming at the statehouse "could very well decide the fate of the state for the foreseeable future."
With the budget crisis awaiting action, Hawley added: "It’s the right of the people to have their voices heard through their representation.”
Sen. Pamela Helming, R-Canandaigua, announced last week she is sponsoring a measure aimed at stripping Cuomo of the emergency powers. She noted the public has been cut out of the process as Cuomo has made scores of decisions without legislative input.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
