The City of Niagara Falls has received 900 Covid at-home test kits and will be distributing them at the Niagara Falls Fire Department Administration Building at 3115 Walnut Ave. on the following dates and times:
• Tuesday Feb. 8 — 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
• Tuesday Feb. 15 — 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.
No pre-registration is required. You must have photo identification and there is a limit of two kits per household.
