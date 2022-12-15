A line of Falls firefighters snaked through the basement of Fire Station #9 on Military Road Wednesday morning, with the purpose and precision of elves in a workshop at the North Pole.
Firefighters Pete DiFrancesco and Josh Carey looked-on approvingly. The Toy Drive co-chairs of the Niagara Falls Firefighters Toy Fund said this year’s distribution of a bounty of Christmas gifts to local charities was going as smoothly as they had hoped.
“This is what you look forward to, getting the toys out,” a breaming DiFrancesco said. “We put a lot of work into this. But seeing the toys going into bags and going out the door, it makes it all worthwhile. This is my Christmas morning.”
In the Toy Fund’s 95th year, 25 local social service agencies will receive toys for 755 children in 350 families. Each child will receive two age appropriate toys.
Dozens of firefighters and their family members pitched-in to an assembly line operation that sorted, bagged and tagged the toys for distribution.
“As firefighters, we thrive on helping our community,” DiFrancesco said. “This just takes it a step further. It’s all about the children.”
Though he and DiFrancesco have been in their roles for just 3 years, building on the distribution system established by Firefighters Kevin Dobmeier and Vinnie Orsi, Carey remembers bagging toys at a much younger age.
“I’ve been doing this since I was a kid,” Carey said. “My dad was a firefighter. It’s a great way to give back.”
For Firefighter Chris Valint, this was the second year that his children, Ava, 10, and Brendan, 7, took time to help the Toy Drive effort.
“They look forward to this,” Valint said, “They like helping out and giving back to others. and we want to instill that in them.”
Brendan said helping with the toy distribution was “really fun”, before telling a reporter he had to stop being interviewed to go help carry bags of toys to a waiting van.
“(The Toy Fund) is nice for people who don’t really get presents,” Ava said.
Toy Fund chair, Firefighter John O’Malley, said distribution day has become a “family event” for the city’s firefighters.
“And we bond here as a firefighter family,” DiFrancesco said.
As the bags of toys flowed out of the fire house, on the way to needy families, a reporter asked Carey and DiFrancesco if their distribution talents might be helpful to a certain man with a white beard and a workshop a bit further north.
“You know, we thought about that,” said Carey. “But Santa requires that his elves be 3 feet tall with pointy ears. and we don’t fit those requirements.”
