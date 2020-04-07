In accordance with Department of Defense policy, all personnel including military, DoD civilian employees and contractors now must wear a face mask or cloth face-covering while on the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station when they cannot maintain 6 feet physical distance in public areas or work centers where practical.
"To stay operationally capable during this pandemic, we must encourage physical distancing measures," Col. Mark Larson, 914th Air Refueling Wing commander, said. "However, to complete our mission, we must often work near one another. We have a responsibility to our community and this nation to remain fit to fight and ready to fly. We also have a responsibility to protect Americans, military members and their families. Every precaution we can take to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be critical to remain operationally effective."
Leadership has asked members to keep their masks in line with military standards in dress and appearance.
"We must strive to protect ourselves and our community, but I also ask that NFARS members maintain a professional standard while in uniform," Larson said. "Let's together do our part to defeat the spread of COVID-19."
