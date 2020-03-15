Erie County officials say there are three confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus within county limits, with the individuals residing in the City of Buffalo and the towns of Grand Island and Clarence.
During a press conference on Sunday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the three positive cases were confirmed by the county's department of public health lab and that all three individuals are not hospitalized and are currently under quarantine in private residences.
There are another 59 people in quarantine — 58 voluntary, 1 mandatory.
Poloncarz said the county tested a total of 36 samples on Saturday, with 33 of them coming back negative. He characterized the the three positive cases as follows:
• A female in her 30s who recently traveled out of state and is currently under quarantine
• A male in his 30s who recently traveled to Westchester County who is currently under quarantine
• A female in her 20s, who is also currently under quarantine
Poloncarz said rumors of additional individuals testing positive for the virus at local hospitals were not true. He stressed that the three individuals who have tested positive are not hospitalized and are recovering.
He also strongly encouraged residents to take the matter "very seriously," noting that the virus does not discriminate.
"We are entering unchartered waters. What we will be seeing in the next few weeks is not something we would have foreseen just a couple of weeks ago," he said.
