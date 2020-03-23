The number of lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 increased to 87 in Erie County on Monday.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and the county's health Commissioner Gale Burstein disclosed the updated numbers during an afternoon press conference where they said Erie County's Public Health lab completed or had pending a total of 466 tests as of Monday. Of the total, they reported 379 involved negative results and another 171 were still pending.
In addition on Monday, Western New York reported its first death related to the virus - a person who was a resident of a Wyoming County nursing home at the time of her death.
Burstein cautioned residents that, as more and more people are tested, the number of confirmed cases will continue to rise. She reminded residents that the region is now experiencing "community spread" and has not reached its peak of positive cases.
"There is nowhere you can go where you can be safe from COVID-19," she said. "I think you have to assume that anywhere you go, you can be exposed to COVID-19."
Poloncarz highlighted the community spread aspect of the new cases, noting that none of them involved individuals who travelled outside the area. He added that there are now cases in pretty much every part of City of Buffalo as well as numerous surrounding communities.
"There are people around our community right now who do not have symptoms who have COVID-19 and they can transmit it to somebody else," he said.
Erie County officials are continuing to advise residents to self-monitor, noting that COVID-19's primary symptoms involve fever, a dry cough and shortness of breath. Residents who develop these symptoms are encouraged to isolate themselves at home and contact their health care providers before visiting any local hospital or health care facility.
