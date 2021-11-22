Jimmy Staveris, left, manager of Dunn's Famous restaurant scans the COVID-19 QR code of a client in Montreal on Sept. 1 as the Quebec government's COVID-19 vaccine passport comes into effect. Residents older than 12 must have the passport to be seated inside or on the patios of restaurants, bars, concert halls, outdoor events with more than 50 people, and most other public places that are not deemed essential. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)