It was just about this time three years ago that Niagara County saw it’s first case of a new and frightful coronavirus, which we have come to know also as COVID-19.
A 40-year-old woman hospitalized at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center was the first positive case locally. News broke on March 17, 2020.
Many people thought it would be a nuisance for a few weeks, but here we are now, three years later still dealing with the pandemic.
As we know, the pandemic has been devastating across the globe. Millions of people have died, millions upon millions more have been seriously sick and hospitalized, and our whole way of life changed.
As we also know, we’ve learned to live with the virus and realize it isn’t going anywhere soon. On March 15, Niagara County health officials said 125 new cases had been reported over the previous seven days locally. Those numbers have been fairly steady for months now.
Niagara County’s death toll continues to climb, with 638 covid-related deaths since March 2020.
Overall, there have been 60,139 reported cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
In addition to the health concerns, we’ve also had to deal with the impact Covid has caused on our economy, recreation, entertainment and social lives.
Businesses have closed their doors, others have reduced hours, and just about all have seen delays and shortages in products and services.
We’ve also had to deal with Covid mandates that have sparked fierce debate as folks disagreed with the idea of having to wear a mask and whether to get vaccinated.
Covid has also been a major disrupter for our area schools.
Schools was closed in the beginning of the pandemic and educators had to do their best to figure out a way to serve our children, which was a severe challenge.
We resorted to virtual classes with teachers providing lessons over Zoom and other applications. For those who take school seriously and could accommodate the change, the impact was more minimal.
But for those who did not have the motivation or ability to navigate such a change, it has basically been a disaster. Some kids fell so far behind that they just won’t catch up, and we could be dealing with the effects of COVID in our schools for a generation.
While the virus has waned dramatically over the past year, it still is out there and it still remains a threat.
Variants of the virus have cropped up every few months or so the past three years, some worse than others, and we still live in fear that the next variant could be a bad one.
We also have a way different outlook on public health in general. It has been seared into our brains that we are potentially extremely vulnerable to viruses and bacterias that can cause us great harm.
So we implore those in Niagara County and beyond to take care, exercise caution when it comes to you own public health and continue to wash hands, wear a mask or stay home if sick and just use some good old common sense.
Three years is enough.
