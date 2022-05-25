Following weeks of steadily rising COVID-19 numbers locally, Niagara County health officials reported a drop in new cases on Wednesday.
From May 18 through Wednesday, Niagara County saw 577 new Covid cases. There were 898 new cases reported the week prior. The number of new cases had been steadily rising in recent weeks.
The Niagara County Department of Health also reported two new Covid-related deaths over the past week, raising the number to 588 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Available hospital beds in the area has remained steady in recent weeks with Eastern Niagara Hospital at 57%, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center at 33% and Mount St. Mary’s Hospital at 23%.
