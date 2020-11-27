Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced — for the second straight day — a record-high number of COVID-19 reported to the state. According to Cuomo's office, 219,442 virus test results were reported to the state on Thursday.
Cuomo's office reported that the seven-day rolling average positivity rate for Niagara County's yellow zone, which covers the City of North Tonawanda and part of the Town of Wheatfield, was 6.9%. The Erie County yellow zone focus area seven-day rolling average positivity rate was 6.93%, with the red zone area's seven-day rolling average positivity rate coming in at 7.07%.
Cuomo's office said the positive testing rate in all focus zone areas statewide was 5.69%, with New York's positivity rate outside all focus zone areas coming in at 3.13%. The statewide positivity rate was 3.72%, according to Cuomo's office. A total of 39 COVID-19 deaths were reported in New York on Thursday.
On Friday, Cuomo again called on New Yorkers to do their part to tamp down the spread of the virus by continuing to follow all recommendations for public health and safety, including wearing masks, avoiding gatherings and practicing social distancing.
"All the global experts say the same thing: This virus has phases, and as the phase changes your plan should change," Cuomo said. "We're seeing an increase with the numbers across the country and within our own state. It started with the fall, and it's going to continue and probably worsen in the winter. As we go through the holidays and winter months, it's going to be more imperative than ever for New Yorkers to wear their masks, wash their hands, avoid gatherings large and small, and stay New York Tough."
