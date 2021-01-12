Dan Greenwald, chief administrator of the Niagara County Jail, said Tuesday there are currently 30 active cases of COVID-19 cases in the correction facility.
The growth in cases comes after a Dec. 30 media release from the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office in which it was reported that 12 inmates out of 284 had tested positive and the correctional facility was working with the Niagara County Department of Health, the New York State Health Department, and the New York State Commission of Corrections.
“Anytime we test a positive inmate, they are moved to our COVID positive unit and they’re not in one room – they all have their own jail cell rooms,” Greenwald said. “We’re not double bunking or anything like that. It’s not a dormitory setting. Everybody has their own designated cell, a solid door. The best place to put them when they’re positive.”
At this time, he said the jail has seen 49 cases altogether, though some of those have come out of quarantine.
“The safety of our staff, inmates in our facility and the general public have been at the forefront of every decision made regarding our operations,” Sheriff Mike Filicetti said. “Minimizing the effects of COVID-19 remains a top priority for this office.”
