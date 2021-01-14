The Niagara County Department of Health and 211 Western New York have established a formal partnership to ensure access to County Point of Dispensing COVID-19 pre-registration access for those within limited or no access to the internet.
For those who are unable to access registration via the internet, call 211 for registration support.
“While our Point of Dispensing (POD) operations remain pre-registration only, it is important that we partner with agencies such as 211 to ensure those with limited or no access to the internet are able to pre-register for COVID-19 vaccine if eligible,” stated Elise Pignatora, director of Public Health Planning and Emergency Preparedness.
“This partnership will additionally help those 65 and older who are now eligible for vaccine but are encountering difficulty in registering for an appointment at one of our PODs,” stated Daniel J. Stapleton, public health director.
211 WNY is a critical communications platform that serves as a single assess point for individuals seeking information and services.
“211 is proud to partner with the Niagara County Department of Health, supporting registrations for the County’s PODs by phone 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Since COVID-19 hit WNY, 211 has experienced a surge in requests for assistance from families and individuals struggling to meet basic needs including food, PPE, housing and rent assistance, and mental health services; helping with vaccination registration is a natural fit,” stated Kelly Dodd, director of Contact Center Services.
