The Niagara County Department of Health is re-opening its immunization clinic beginning July 27. It will be offered by appointment only on Tuesdays. Call 278-1903 to schedule.
Immunizations offered include all required and recommended childhood vaccinations as well as recommended adult vaccines, to include COVID-19 vaccine. The Niagara County Department of Health also offers immunizations to children up to 19 years of age through the Vaccines for Children’s (VFC) Program. Immunization clinics are held in Niagara Falls and Lockport.
"Vaccines are key to safeguarding the health of the community. Protect yourself, your children and your community by being up to date on immunizations," stated Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton
For additional questions regarding the vaccination clinic or the vaccinations offered, call the Nursing Division Immunization Program at 278-1903.
