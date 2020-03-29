Health officials announced 10 more cases of COVID-19 in Niagara County.
In a brief statement on Sunday, officials said there are now 38 positive coronavirus cases in the county.
“Our public health nurses have been working with these individuals all weekend,” Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton said in a release. The heat map that shows test results by municipality with be updated with these new cases on Monday.”
No other information was released on Sunday.
On Friday, the number of quarantines was 55 with 54 people having completed their quarantines, according to county officials. Another 25 individuals remained in isolation, with three having recovered from the virus.
In Erie County, there are 414 confirmed positives cases of COVID-19, 375 of which are active cases, according to County Executive Mark Poloncarz. There have been seven coronavirus-related deaths and 32 people have recovered.
Across the state, the coronavirus death toll is nearing 1,000. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. The state accounts for more than 40% of coronavirus deaths in the U.S.
The number of disease-related deaths in the state jumped Sunday to 965 from 728 the day before, Cuomo said. The vast majority have been in New York City. Figures released Sunday morning showed 678 coronavirus deaths in the city, which continues to be the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S.
The number of patients being discharged at the state’s hospitals after they’ve been treated for coronavirus has increased daily to a high of 845 on Saturday, Cuomo said. In all, more than 3,500 people have been discharged.
As of Sunday, more than 8,500 people remain hospitalized across the state because of the disease, including more than 2,000 in intensive care. In New York City, about 20% of coronavirus cases have led to hospitalizations.
Those totals are continuing to spike, but Cuomo said they’re not multiplying nearly as quickly as they were last week. From March 16-19, the number of hospitalizations in the state doubled every two days. Now it’s taking about six days for the number to double.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.