The Conference & Event Center Niagara Falls on Old Falls Street will be among the 10 new sites for additional state-run mass vaccination sites to further expand New York's distribution network.
The sites remain in development and are expected to launch in the coming weeks. Final details, including appointment scheduling information and hours of operation will be released in the coming days.
"Thanks to increasing vaccine supply from our partners in Washington we can utilize more of our state's capacity to distribute doses, and once they are open, these new sites will allow us to continue to get shots into arms on a large scale," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "We know the vaccine is the weapon that will win this war, but it's only effective if we all take it, which is why we are working around the clock to establish sites like these across the state to reach as many New Yorkers as possible. The more people we vaccinate, the more we can continue our progress in keeping the infection rate at bay, reopening our economy and defeating COVID once and for all."
The conference center is the only additional site in the Western New York area.
Once appointments are opened, eligible New Yorkers will be able to schedule appointments by utilizing New York's 'Am I Eligible' website or by calling the state's COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).
