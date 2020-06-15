Niagara Falls officials announced Monday morning they will not be opening city pools this summer as a cost-saving measure prompted by revenue reductions as a result of the shutdown of business caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The news came as officials discussed Western New York’s Phase 3 re-opening of business on Tuesday.
The announcement means that indoor restaurants, nail salons, tattoo parlors and spas can re-open with appropriate safety precautions. Gov. Andrew Cuomo also announced that pools and playgrounds can reopen at the discretion of local governments.
Under Phase 3, indoor dining is permitted at 50 percent of seating capacity. Tables must be separated by a minimum of six feet in all directions and patrons must wear face coverings except while seated.
Cuomo has cautioned that restaurants could lose their liquor licenses if they do not comply with the guidelines and all establishments could be fined as much as $10,000 if they fail to comply.
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has overseen the Western New York re-opening, said gatherings of up to 25 people are also permitted now.
"We must remember that this is not a return to normal as this virus is still in our communities," Hochul said. "Throughout each phase, I have visited small businesses across Western New York . I have seen such a spirit of optimism and hope – our businesses are ready to take the necessary steps to keep their customers and workers safe."
At a Monday morning news conference, anticipating the governor's announcement, Falls Mayor Robert Restaino invited reporters to return to the city on Tuesday to "enjoy the Falls' many fine restaurants."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.