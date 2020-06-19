No criminal charges will be filed against state Sen. Chris Jacobs regarding voter fraud.
Jacobs, R-Buffalo, was facing allegations that he registered to vote in the Orchard Park District and voted from the newly registered address less than 30 days before he actually owned the home. The complaint alleged that he filed primary residence documents that he lived within the 27th District before doing so.
Jacobs is running on Tuesday’s special election for the 27th District seat in Congress.
Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said Friday that Jacobs bought a house in June 2019, registered to vote in September, and then weeks later closed on his home.
He said that Jacobs was paying bills and remodeling while staying in Buffalo to be close to his mother.
“You don’t pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to buy a house, to remodel a house, to pay an electric bill, to pay a gas bill for the last six months to create a sham,” Flynn said.
Flynn said the initial complainant had not come forward, according to Channel 4 News. Flynn said that Jacobs came by his office voluntarily on Friday to be interviewed.
