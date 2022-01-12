Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Some mixed winter precipitation possible early. Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Some mixed winter precipitation possible early. Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.