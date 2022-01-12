In response to the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations and the high rate of COVID-19 transmission throughout Western New York, Catholic Health is temporarily suspending visitations at its hospitals, with few exceptions, beginning Friday. Catholic Health officials made the decision in consultation with its Infection Control specialists to protect the health and safety of patients and staff at:
• Kenmore Mercy Hospital
• Mercy Hospital of Buffalo
• Mount St. Mary’s Hospital
• Sisters of Charity Hospital and its St. Joseph Campus
“While we are not required to suspend visitation at this time, we think it is the wise thing to do based on what we are seeing in the community,” said Mark Sullivan, president & CEO of Catholic Health. “Throughout this pandemic, our first obligation has been to provide the safest environment for our patients and caregivers.”
Exceptions to Catholic Health’s visitor restrictions will be made in certain circumstances, such as for patients receiving end-of-life care; for birth partners of maternity patients; and for essential support persons of patients with special needs, including those with mental or physical disabilities.
Emergency Department and surgical patients may have one support person accompany them to the hospital with certain limitations. All visitors will be subject to a verbal health screening, temperature scan, and other infection control protocols.
