When Canadians are allowed to cross into the U.S. at land borders starting Nov. 8 they will not be required to produce a negative COVID-19 test, according to Congressman Brian Higgins’ office.
On Friday, the U.S Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed visitors crossing for non-essential purposes will be required to be vaccinated and prepared to verbally attest to and/or provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination status as outlined on the Centers for Disease Control website.
Higgins (NY-26), who serves as co-chair of the Canada-U.S Interparliamentary Group and the Northern Border Caucus, said, “There has been a slow, painful drip of information detailing the reopening of the Northern Border rather than clear and concise directives the public needs and deserves. This is contributing to frustration and confusion. Initial details are welcome and with just a week to go, explicit information is needed to allow people to comfortably and confidently cross the border.”
Higgins said he has also advocated for and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control agreed to accept mixed-vaccine doses and World Health Organization authorized vaccines verification of fully vaccinated status, a measure that will open the door for nearly four million Canadians who received the AstraZeneca vaccine or a combination of doses to be eligible to cross the U.S. border.
Details have not yet been released on the time when the land ports of entry will open on Nov. 8. The Department of Homeland Security also indicates that “Customs and Border protection will soon share additional information about the steps eligible travelers will need to take to enter the United States under the new rules.”
Higgins is cautioning against any addition of excessive or redundant requirements, such as testing or pre-registration, which would obstruct the free-flow of people across the U.S. – Canada border.
Congressman Higgins’ Western New York district, which encompasses the cities of Buffalo and Niagara Falls, includes three land border crossings.
