The Buffalo Zoo is set to reopen next week with enhanced health and safety measures in place.
On Thursday, the zoo will open to members only. The zoo will then open to the general public on Friday.
Buffalo ‘Safe Steps’ will be taken, including:
• Temperature checks using no-touch forehead thermometers for all guests and team members
• Required masks/face coverings for all guests age two and above
• A dedicated cleaning and disinfection team and a closure every Tuesday for deep cleaning and sanitation
• Reduced daily guest capacity to assist with social distancing
• Required advance online ticket purchase at BuffaloZoo.org, timed entry and touchless, cashless transactions
• Modifications to some guest pathways and closures of some exhibit features
The Buffalo Zoo is also now offering Member Mornings with members able to enter one hour before the general public at 9 a.m.
“While the Safe Steps require some extra effort and planning, we see our re-open as a phased one,” Buffalo Zoo President and CEO Norah Fletchall said. “We will routinely examine the data and re-assess what measures can be removed or remain in place to keep everyone safe when they visit the Buffalo Zoo.”
With nearly 80 percent of zoo revenue generated through gate admission, events, and programs, the necessary closure has been financially devastating.
“The cost of admission or membership to the zoo not only gets you a fun and memorable experience but also contributes to our long-term survival,” Fletchall said.
For details and information on the Buffalo Zoo re-opening or to purchase tickets, visit buffalozoo.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.