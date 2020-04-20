Niagara County officials announced the death of an 88-year-old man on Monday from COVID-19, bringing the county's total number of deaths to 16.
County health officials said the man had underlying health conditions.
An additional five coronavirus cases were also announced on Monday, bringing the total to 279.
There are 130 individuals in isolation (112 at home and 18 in hospitals), 133 have recovered and 1,290 people have been tested.
