County OKs grace period for tax penalties, interest

The Niagara County Legislature has approved a 30-day freeze on county tax penalties and interest in an effort to provide some financial relief to residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
County lawmakers supported a resolution authorizing the freeze during a special meeting held Friday.
Some members joined the session by telephone and, as a result, did not vote on the measure.
Legislator David Godfrey, R-Wilson, asked to begin the meeting with a moment of silence for those affected by the virus.
Legislator Rich Andres, R-North Tonawanda, said the freeze on tax and penalties was made after lawmakers researched ways the county could help ease taxpayers' financial burden during the ongoing pandemic.
"We certainly are looking at every area in which we can help and this is one such area," Andres said.
He added that it will help "the most cash-strapped folks," with legislators finding that businesses locally have a big issue with liquidity and being able to pay their suppliers during this crisis.
"We do not want to see the economic toll of this crisis be any worse than it has to be," Andres said.
The measure offers a 30-day freeze to all municipalities, regardless of their billing dates, according to Republican Majority Leader Randy Brady, R-North Tonawanda.
County Treasurer Kyle Andrews said bills will be held to the amount due at the end of March.
The legislature has the ability to review the matter at the end of the 30-day window and can extend the time period at that time.
