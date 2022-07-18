In a July 14 article on the Niagara Falls City Council special meeting, the Gazette reported that it was the first special meeting attended by Council Member Donta Myles. That was incorrect. Myles attended a special meeting earlier in 2022. The council member has generally boycotted the special meetings to protest the lack of opportunity for public speakers at the meetings.
CORRECTION
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- D'Angelo returning to court eight months after last appearance in rape and sexual assault case
- Slightly different Canal Fest to return on Sunday
- Falls police investigating fatal shooting on Pine Avenue
- Young father explains why he put family before prison job
- Saying goodbye to Kobans
- Suspect in fatal Pine Avenue shooting charged
- Falls police hunt Pine Avenue killer
- Arrest made in Wheatfield burglary
- 12-year-old Xavier Perez, the Porter Cup's youngest ever player, has the personality to match his advanced game
- Woman, puppy rescued from 13th Street fire
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.